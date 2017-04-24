King’s House School pupils meet Australian High Commissioner

Little learners from Luton’s King’s House School visited Australia House to intervew High Commissioner Alexander Downer, whose role is equivalent to that of ambassador.

Pupils from Years 4 and 5 were treated to an insider’s view of one of the most important countries in the Commonwealth.

Mr Downer met all the youngsters and gave them a brief outline of both Commonwealth and Australian history.

They asked him prepared questions about the economy, how much tax people pay, the healthcare system, how the elderly are looked after – and the most popular sports Down Under.

Australia House is a magnificent architectural landmark opposite the High Court. The building’s grand ground floor was featured in the Harry Potter film The Philospher’s Stone and it was immediately recognised by the young visitors who lost no time taking photographs.

Making the most of this unique educational trip, the pupils were also treated to lunch at the Waldorf Hotel.