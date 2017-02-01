Kiss FM presenter has words of wisdom for Bedfordshire uni students

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Melvin O’Doom gave budding performers advice on how to make it in the media industry at a masterclass at the University of Bedfordshire.

Melvin graduated from their media performance course in 2001 and has carved a successful career with his partner-in-crime, fellow Beds graduate Rickie Haywood Williams.

They present Kiss FM’s breakfast show and recently fronted their first gameshow Bang on the Money. They also hosted last year’s MOBO Awards and the BRITs backstage in 2015.

Melvin told the students to set themselves goals, not to be afraid and never to forget how unique they were. He said: “You will have an audience who will love you for you. Embrace them and just do what you do to the best of your ability.”

He added: “If I hadn’t come to Bedfordshire, I would never have met Rickie and there would be no Kiss breakfast.

“The staff here really care about you and will make time for you and that is so important.”