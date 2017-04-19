Kitkats recalled due to allergic reaction fears after error

Nestlé has recalled a batch of its Kitkat Original Milk Chocolate Bites Pouch Bags because it instead contains Kitkat Peanut Butter Bites.

This means that peanuts and nuts are not declared on the label, leading to a potential health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts and/or peanuts.

The batch in question

The 104g bags have a batch code of 70720457V2 and are ‘Best before’ the end of December 2017.

No other Nestlé or Kitkat products are known to be affected.

A company statement read: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to nuts and/or peanuts do not eat it.

“Instead dispose of the contents, and send the empty pack with your name and address for a full refund to: KITKAT Bites Recall, Freepost Consumer Services, Nestle UK Ltd, York. Alternatively you may wish to phone 0800 604604.