L&D is counting on its volunteers

Cancer and NICU wards at the Luton & Dunstable Hospital have had a welcome transformation – thanks to a team of Nationwide volunteers.

The 10 personal banking managers gave a much needed new lease of life to the garden at the NICU parents’ accommodation, as well as sprucing up the balcony in the cancer unit.

L&D fundraising manager Sarah Amexheta said: “We’re very grateful to the Nationwide staff members who spent the day with us, helping to provide a much more welcoming environment for patients and visitors.”

Nationwide spokesperson Abir Miah added: “We thoroughly enjoyed ourselves and it was a great feeling to leave at the end of the day knowing we had made a little difference.

“We’re always looking for ways to help support our local communities and this project really touched the hearts of the team involved, as many have benefitted from the wonderful service provided by the hospital.

“The greatest part of it all was walking away feeling a sense of not only positivity and accomplishment but also the feeling of satisfaction in giving back.”

> If you’re interested in volunteering, email voluntaryservices@ldh.nhs.uk