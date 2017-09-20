Labour regains seat on town council

The Labour party regained a seat on Dunstable Town Council at Thursday’s By-election in Northfields Ward in Dunstable.

Anne Kennedy was elected with 487 votes, a landslide victory in which her vote exceeded the combined vote of her opponents, Martin Henry Young of UKIP party and Elaine Ann Morgan of Liberal Democrats.

There was no candidate for the Conservative party.

Newly elected councillor Kennedy said: “I am honoured to have been elected. This is a positive move to a Labour controlled council.

“I will be doing my best to return Dunstable to the vibrant community it was 20 years ago.”

Councillor Carole Hegley, of the Conservative party, said: “At such short notice we had no candidate that was able to come forward for the election. Being a town councillor is a time consuming role and we we welcome anyone that would like to forward as a candidate.”