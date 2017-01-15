Laptop battery packs recalled over fire hazard fears

Computer manufacturer Toshiba has recalled a range of laptop battery packs over fears that the units could overheat and potentially catch fire.

The packs, manufactured by Panasonic, were supplied with new laptops and as accessories or replacements with certain Toshiba laptops between July 2013 and November 2016.

The product recall is an expanded programme following a similar scheme in January 2016. An overlap in manufacturing dates means that, according to Toshiba, it is “critical” that users of affected laptops check their battery pack to ensure that it is not affected.

Because there is a possibility that the affected battery packs can overheat, they could pose a burn or fire hazard.

If your battery pack is subject to Toshiba’s recall/replacement program, Toshiba recommends you turn off the laptop and remove the battery pack immediately. You can continue using your laptop safely by powering the laptop with an AC adapter power until you receive a replacement battery pack.

Toshiba encourages all customers affected by this recall to contact the company for a free replacement for affected battery packs.

You can check if your battery pack is affected and request a replacement battery:

Visit http://tinyurl.com/zf5xdg4 to download a utility that will check if your battery is affected

See a list of affected batteries: http://tinyurl.com/hmbwdpf