Laughter set to lighten up a January night in Dunstable

A rising star and a comedians’ favourite are among the comics bringing laughs to the Grove Theatre in Dunstable on Thursday January 19.

The Barnstormers Comedy Night returns for its first show of 2017 – and promises to lift the January blues.

Among those on the bill is the globally renowned Rich Wilson, who has garnered praise from top comedians such as Frank Skinner, Richard Herring and Sarah Millican.

Rich has performed at all the major UK comedy clubs - Jongleurs, The Comedy Store, The Comedy Cafe, Big Night Out - and has entertained audiences in New York and Las Vegas and for five years. He has also performed sell-out shows at major comedy festivals including Perth Fringe, Melbourne International and Edinburgh Fringe and is a firm favourite at the New Zealand Comedy Festival.

Joining Rich on the night will be Howard Read. Howard has written for countless TV shows, including the Royal Variety Performance, Horrible Histories and Danger Mouse. He often accompanies himself on ukulele when performing stand-up shows.

Completing the line-up is Andrew Bird. He has been described by Time Out as “superb” and an “exciting rising star,” with The Stage hailing him as a “natural comedian” and Rhod Gilbert calling him “effortlessly engaging and funny as hell”. Fest said of his show: “There’s an undercurrent of wisdom, hope and self-acceptance which delivers more soul than most shows you’ll see this year.”

The night will be compered by Barnstormers favourite Kevin Precious.

The show starts at 8pm. Tickets cost £12.50 in advance. Call 01582 60 20 80 to book.