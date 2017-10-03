Lesson learnt on how to set up a business

A former teacher who has set up her own tutoring business has been nominated for an award at The Best Business Women Awards.

Jade Thomas, of Haywood Drive, started the business, Expertise Tuition, in March 2016. She has a team of tutors who work remotely travelling to teach pupils.

She said: “I started last year, and initially ran the business part time whilst working as deputy head of sixth form at The Stockwood Park Academy. It is going really well and I have had to leave my job and run the business full time.

“I love teaching but found the demands and workload stressful at times, so I thought I would start a new venture and see how it went, and it has been better than I ever expected. I never thought I would leave my full-time job, the plan was for it to be part time, but it has really grown and I am really happy with how it is going.

“We have about 30 students at the moment and we are working with the local authority and secondary schools. We will soon be offering group sessions in the near future.”

Jade tutors for Key Stage 1 up to Key Stage 5, mainly in Maths, English and Science but can also tutor other subjects.

She has been nominated for Best New Business and said: “It feels fantastic to be nominated, when I applied it was mainly for experience, I didn’t expect to be nominated. I am really happy with how the business has progressed and I’m looking forward to seeing what happens next.”

The awards were established in 2015 by multi-award winning entrepreneur Debbie Gilbert and recognise and reward female business talent. The finalists will be announced at the Best Business Women Awards gala dinner on October 12.