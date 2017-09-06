‘Let’s be record-breaking!’ say Hatters as new Supporters’ Charity announced as Keech Hospice Care

Luton Town Football Club is delighted to announce its Supporters’ Charity of the Year for the season is Keech Hospice Care.

The Luton-based charity, who provide hospice care for adults and children with life-limiting and terminal illnesses, complete the roster of the club’s official charity partners for 2017-18, joining club charity of the year Transitions UK and the players’ charity of the year Families United Network.

Keech Hospice Care has been chosen from a shortlist by almost 1,700 Luton Town fans, who took part in an online poll.

John Miller, Luton Town’s supporters’ liaison officer said: “Hatters fans are legendary in their support for good causes, and Keech Hospice Care will already be a favourite among most fans because of their outstanding work over 25 years.

“Many may be unaware that Keech have to raise 70 per cent of their funds themselves in order to continue their work on behalf of local families and our supporter groups including Luton Town Supporters’ Trust, Loyal Luton, the Luton Town Disabled Supporters’ Association and Hatters Talk are in the course of planning a number of events over the year to support their selected charity.

“Contact your supporter group, or email me at john.miller@lutontown.co.uk.”

Lifelong Luton Town Football Club fan Rob Figgins was cared for by Keech Hospice Care after being diagnosed with cancer in April 2017.

He chose to spend his final days at the hospice, where he died last month aged 45.

Gill Fujino, Rob’s wife, said her husband would have been delighted to know he had helped Keech Hospice Care to secure this new partnership with his favourite team.

Gill said: “Rob loved Luton Town Football Club and Keech Hospice Care equally.

“He knew he wanted to end his days at Keech; if there was a way his beloved team could help the charity, he would have been delighted to have been a part of it.

“He received excellent support and care from all their fantastic nurses.”

Liz Searle, CEO of Keech Hospice Care, said: “We’re thrilled and thank everyone who got behind us and voted.

“Keech Hospice Care needs £5.7million every year to continue and our new partnership with Luton Town Football Club’s Supporters’ Trust will allow us to give patients and their families the support they need.”