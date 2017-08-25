Life’s a beach for youngsters in a week of fun

Lots of families have enjoyed time at the beach last week, thanks to COM Church in Dunstable, who turned its building into a Beach Hut for a few days. Bringing in 15 tonnes of sand, a bouncy castle, mini golf, arts and crafts activities, a candy floss machine, free lunches, and even a visit from Ariel

the Little Mermaid, the Church provided activities for hundreds of children and adults who came in through the doors for a week of fun, whether it be rain or shine outside.

Each day had a different theme, from pirates to Hawaiian Luau, and culminating with a big Beach Party and disco on the last day. There might not have been the sound of the waves crashing on the shore, or the near misses of seagulls swooping in to pinch that last piece of fish, but the sand was

still there and a lot of fun was had by all.

“We realised that the summer holidays can be a long time for parents to keep children occupied,” explained Rob Payne, Children’s Pastor and part of the COM Church leadership team, “so we wanted to do something for the families in the area to help out, and without it costing them anything. With the help of people in the Church and some local companies, we were able to create a place for families to come and enjoy some fun activities with other children.

“At the end of last year we had our Christmas Adventure Shop for the month of December in Dunstable’s Quadrant, and that proved to be really popular with the local community. So we wanted to do something similar again, but obviously this time with a summer theme.”

” “We’re thrilled with the feedback that we have had from people,” said Rob.

COM Church meets at Dunstable’s Conference Centre every Sunday at 10.30am and 6pm. More at www.comchurch.org.uk or the Facebook page COM Church.