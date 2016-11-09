Lighting up Luton for Christmas

Festive fun starts in Luton on Saturday, November 26 with a full day of entertainment, including a special show from family pop group Go!Go!Go! They’ll bring their catchy tunes to The Mall’s Church Street stage at midday before opening the Christmas Fairyland Grotto in Central Square, followed by local choirs singing tradtional carols.

The annual lantern parade will make its way from Market Hill to the Town Hall balcony to join Luton Mayor, Cllr Tahir Khan, and Chase and Marshall from PAW Patrol for the big switch-on at 6pm – a family-friendly start to Christmas.