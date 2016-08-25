All Saints’ pupils show they make the grade

In an unprecedented year of examination success, 20 of All Saints’ high achievers have attained 10 or more A*-C grades. Most notably, Joshua McGhee and Danny Fraser attained 13 A*-C equivalents:

Josh’s results included 1A* and 9As and Danny’s 6As and 5Bs. Gabriella Cawley achieved 12 A*-C grades including 5As and 4Bs.

10 students achieved 11 A*-C grades; of these the highest attainers were Jade Windley (1A*,6As and 3Bs), Kaitlin Horton Samuel (1A*,6As and 4Bs) and Hannah Leah Morgan with 5As and 3Bs. A further 7 students attained 10 A*-C grades.

All Saints students have made more progress than last year’s cohort, putting the Academy in a strong position for future success.

Acting Principal, Liz Furber, commented, ‘Following on from our wonderful success last week with 100% A*-E at ‘A’ Level, it is fantastic to see how the students in Year 11 have also embraced the desire for academic excellence. I am extremely proud of all of our students who have worked diligently to ensure they get the best results possible. As an Academy we have had a sharp focus on improving exam technique and have used timely interventions which have had a measurable impact on our outcomes. These results clearly show that All Saints is on a journey to becoming an outstanding academy and I am confident these are just the first steps!’

Chair of Governors, David Fraser, added: ‘Liz Furber has quite rightly highlighted the achievement and hard work of our students. I want to pay tribute to the significant progress and success that she, and her team, has achieved since last November when they assumed the helm at All Saints. The Academy is in a strong place due to the effort that has been put in over the past 10 months.’