Appeal after £15k equipment is stolen

Police are appealing for witnesses after surveying equipment worth thousands of pounds was stolen in Luton on Wednesday, August 31.

At around 12.45pm, a man stole the piece of equipment, which is worth £15,000, from Sundon Road, Luton, near to where the new bypass is being built. He left the scene in a white 03 plate Citroen Berlingo van.

The model is Total Station and the ID number is HTO150.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has had the equipment offered on sale to them is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number JD/35516/2016. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.