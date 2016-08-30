Appeal after distraction burglary in Luton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a distraction burglary in Luton on Sunday, August 28.

A man knocked on the door of a house in School Lane, at around 6.30pm, and claimed he needed to resolve an issue with the water pressure at the house.

After he left the house, the victim realised that jewellery and cash were missing.

The man is described as six feet tall, in his 20’s, wearing a black cap, high-vis jacket and trousers.

Detective Constable Cathie Layton, investigating, said: “This was a very distressing incident for the victim, and we believe this man intentionally deceived her so he could steal from her.

“We won’t tolerate this behaviour, and we’re keen to find out who is responsible to make sure they don’t do this to others.

“I would also urge all elderly or vulnerable residents to avoid opening the door to strangers.

“You can challenge doorstep callers for their identity, but if you have any doubts about the legitimacy of the person calling, do not let them in. Remember: if you aren’t sure, don’t answer the door.”

If you have any information about the incident, call DC Layton via 101, quoting the reference number C/34981/16.