Appeal after mosque assault

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault in Luton.

The incident took place on Friday 29 July outside a mosque in Barley Lane at shortly after 2pm, when a man was punched in the face twice, causing a bloody nose.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident, which took place as lots of people were leaving the mosque after afternoon prayers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigating officer PC John Heath on 101 quoting reference number C/30486/2016, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.