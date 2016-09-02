Are you missing drugs bag?

Beds police have done a cheeky tweet to try and reunite a black bag full of drugs and money with its owner, saying they’d “love to chat”.

“Did you lose a bag of money and drugs in Lower Sundon, Beds? Please come to Police HQ where we’d love to chat 405496”, the Beds, Cambs and Herts road police unit tweeted in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

The police have tweeted a photo of the black bag which shows the illegal substances and money.

Mischievous twitter users have asked if they can come and pick up the contraband if the police promise not to arrest them.

Get Brandreth Off TV tweeted “Can you leave it where you found it please. I’ll come and collect it later this evening.”

Bernard Loungecarpet replied “On my way. Skin up.”