Attempted robbery in Tithe Farm Road

Police were called to reports of shots being fired in Tithe Farm Road, Houghton Regis, on Monday, September 19.

Officers were called at approximately 8.30pm and attended the scene but found no evidence of shots being fired.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: “We were called to reports of shots being fired in Tithe Farm Road.

“Officers attended and found an altercation had taken place between a group of men, who attempted to steal the watch and phone of another man.

“An investigation into the incident has so far found no evidence of shots being fired.

“The victim of the attempted robbery was not shot at but was assaulted during the altercation and sustained minor injuries.”

Call 101 if you have any information about the incident.