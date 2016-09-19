Autum open day at Luton Hoo Walled Garden

Luton Hoo Walled Garden is holding an autumn open day with plenty to keep youngsters entertained

There’s fun for all the family at Luton Hoo Walled Garden’s autumn open day on Saturday, October 8.

Kids activities include making woodland masks and leaf collages as well as snail racing.

Tours – which include a history of the Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown-designed gardens – will take place at 11am and 12 noon.

Refreshments including tea, coffee, hot chocolate and cake will be available. Entry is £5 for adults and £3 for children over four.

Entry is via the A1081 between Luton and Harpenden.

