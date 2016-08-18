Beach returns this weekend

Summer in the Sun returns to town this Saturday as the Mayor of Luton officially opens the week-long event.

St George’s Square will be transformed with over 100 tonnes of sand, creating a beach for everyone to enjoy.

Visitors can enjoy donkey rides, a helter skelter, a Ferris wheel, chair-o-planes, Punch and Judy, bouncy castles, face painting, games, music and dancing.

The Revellers Steel Pan Band will be performing live from the beach on Saturday and Sunday from 4.30pm.

Linsey Frostik, chairman of Love Luton, said: “We are delighted to be hosting Summer in the Sun for the fourth year. It promises to be bigger and better than ever with seven days of fun. The event offers everything from donkey rides through to our very own helter-skelter! “I am excited to see the new addition of Luton’s very own Ferris wheel allowing you to take in the sights of out transformed town centre! The beach will be open from 11.30am till 6.30pm. Be sure to take a picture in our giant deck chair and post on our social media pages for a chance to win a prize. It promises to be fun, fun, fun!”

The event is free and runs from Saturday until Friday, August 26.