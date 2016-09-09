Biggleswade’s Harriet Lee gets silver in Rio Paralympics

Great Britain's Harriet Lee on the podium with her Silver medal during the medal ceremony for the Women's 100m Breaststroke SB9 at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium during the first day of the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. pa-sport-old-20160908-234007-par

A former Biggleswade Swimming Club member has taken a silver in the first days of the Paralympics in Rio.

Harriet Lee, aged 25, who is also a swimming instructor at the Saxon Pool and Leisure in the town, took the silver in the 100m breaststroke yesterday.

Harriet has bettered her 2012 games - she won a bronze in the same event in London.

The swimming club commented: “Well done to ex-BWSC swimmer Harriet Lee, who overnight became a Paralympic Silver Medallist!! Get in girl!!”

