‘Brutes’ storm into elderly woman’s home in Houghton Regis

An elderly woman in Houghton Regis was left traumatised after burglars stormed into her home and pushed her in a “terrifying” midnight raid.

Police are investigating the aggravated burglary which took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At around 4am two men forced entry into the house in Hammersmith Gardens, before confronting the resident. The men then ransacked the home before making off.

Det Con Colin Knight said: “This was a terrifying incident for this resident, who was awoken by brutes who stormed into her home and pushed her.

“It is not clear at this early stage whether anything has been taken from the property, but understandably the victim is highly distressed after the ordeal.

“I would ask for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at this early hour to get in contact with me, as any information could be vital to help lead us to the perpetrators. I’d also urge the community to remain vigilant against any suspicious activity in their area, and to reassure them that we are doing all we can to find those responsible.”

Contact DC Knight on 101 with information, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.