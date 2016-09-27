Celebrating a special partnership

Celebrating a special partnership between Weatherfield Academy and Dunstable-based Commonfield Services Ltd

Thanks to a public-spirited local company, Dunstable-based Weatherfield Academy has had a new maths software system, storage lockers and library shelving. Commonfield Services Ltd have donated in the region of £20,000, helping the school fulfil its wish list.

MD Philip Meredith said: “We wanted to give something back and it is such a worthy cause.” Headteacher Joe Selmes said: “Their support has been outstanding.”

