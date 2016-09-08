Come see our cherished cars

If you’ve got a vehicle you love – no matter how weird or curious - bring it along to Lilley playing fields on Sunday to join other cherished means of transport and conveyance.

This is the village’s third Cherished Vehicle Show and it promises to be a fun afternoon for the whole family with a live jazz band, licensed bar and barbecue, as well as tea, coffee and home-made cakes.

Parish clerk Steve Patmore said: “We’re calling on all enthusiasts to come and exhibit their pride and joy. It doesn’t matter what it is - the more weird and curious the better – but as long as it interests you, we’re interested in your exhibit.

“It’s absolutely free to enter and we don’t mind what you bring – whether it’s a lawnmower, tractor, or trusty old bicycle – as long as it’s been cherished by someone somewhere along the way.”

The show runs from 1pm to 5pm.

While you’re in the village, visit St Peter’s Church with its scissor-braced roof, undressed local flint stone facing and beautiful stained glass windows.

In the peaceful churchyard there are some fascinating 17th and 18th Century graves, as well as a wooden grave board for James Allingham who died in 1838.