Fill a shoebox for Operation Christmas Child

It’s that time of year when the Herald&Post is proud to announce that it will be a drop-off point for Operation Christmas Child once again.

Each festive season kind-hearted readers fill empty shoeboxes with lovingly chosen gifts for needy children in the Third World.

Many go to refugee camps and are the only presents the children ever receive.

Last year more than 900,000 gaily-wrapped shoeboxes were sent to Albania, Belarus, Bosnia, Central Asia, Latvia, Liberia, Lithuania, Macedonia, the Middle East, Romania, Serbia, Swaziland, Ukraine and Zambia.

All you have to do is decide whether you’d like the recipient to be a girl or a boy. There are three age groups – two to four; five to nine; and 10 to 14 and the deadline is November 18.

We have leaflets listing suitable gifts and how to pack your box. More info from samaritans-purse.org.uk/occ