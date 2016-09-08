Generous donation from Freemasons

Dunstable-based Beecroft Balloon Society, which helps elderly and disadvantaged local residents with their homes and gardens, shopping and errands, has received a cheque for £1,500 from Linslade’s St Barnabas Lodge of Freemasons.
Society chairman Graham Hirst said: “We’re extremely grateful for this very generous donation which will pay the running costs of our minibus for a whole year.”
> More info at www.buckspgl.org
