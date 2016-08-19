Groups win Lotto funding

Four organisations in Luton have benefited from the Big Lottery Fund which was shared amongst groups across the East of England.

Luton Council of Faiths, Angelus Foundation, Runaway Media Limited and Caraline: Eating Disorders Counselling and Support Service will receive funding for their individual products.

Luton Council of Faiths received £9,900 for its The Breath of the Compassionate project. The money will be used to install a mural through art based workshops for school children.

The Angelus Foundation was granted £9,500 for its Legal Highs video, they will use the money for a project which will see 20 young people develop, produce and market a film about the risks and dangers of legal highs and drugs.

Runaway Media Limited will use the £9,350 they were awarded for its Telling Stories project. The money will be used on workshops to explore how personal, cultural and religious differences can contribute to conflict.

Caraline: Eating Disorders Counselling and Support service was granted £8,320 for its weight management programme. The money will help obese patients develop healthier cognitive and behavioural strategies to weight loss.