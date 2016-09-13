Have you seen missing Houghton Regis man?

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing 51-year-old man from Houghton Regis.

Francis James, of Clarkes Way, has been missing since about 10.30am this morning (Tuesday) and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white, around 5’3”, slim, and now has a ginger moustache and grey hair. The image provided shows him in his younger years.

Francis walks with a limp and was last seen wearing a blue hooded top and blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Francis, or knows where he is, call police on 101, quoting reference number 158 of 13 September.