Honoured to bake the cake for royal visit

The owner of Novelties Cakes was thrilled when Keech Hospice Care asked her to design and make the cake to celebrate it’s 25th birthday.

Sarah Clayton, of Stopsley, used to work in the kitchen for Keech providing meals for patients and families, she was honoured to help the charity with its celebrations.

The cake Sarah designed and made for Keech's 25th birthday

She continued to volunteer for the hospice after leaving, before setting up her own business, Novelties Cakes, on Neville Road.

The 46-year-old said: “We were all thrilled here to have been asked to make the cake because I think what Keech does for people is great.

“I loved working there and helping others, I like to do a lot for Keech.

“It was really special designing the cake and an honour to have been asked, it was nice that it was part of the celebrations and that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge cut it to mark the occasion.”

TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge cut a cake at Keech Hospice Care. Photo by Danny Loo

The two tier cake represents the adult and children’s hospice, it had a fruit base and a lemon sponge top tier.

The circular cake was chosen to reflect the holistic circle of care the hospice provides for families and the work it does in the community.

Sarah said: “A lady from Keech came to the shop and we spoke about the design of the cake and we decided to go for the pasque flower because they grew in the wilds of the surrounding area before the hospice was built.

“The flowers were also what the hospice founders, Dr Wink and Iris White, took their inspiration from when choosing the new name for the hospice.

“It took about three days to finish, the longest part was the icing and decorating.

“We had the logo on the cake and the flowers looked really pretty.

“The colours we choose were the colours of Keech.”

Keech celebrated its 25th birthday with a visit from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, they took a tour of the hospice, cut the cake and unveiled a special plaque to mark the occasion.