Hundreds raised for Sue Ryder at family fun days

Morrisons raised £1,060 for Sue Ryder at family fun days during August.

The Houghton Regis store held Olympics inspired events to raise money for the stores charity partner.

Sandra Gibb, the store’s community champion, said: “We raised £530, that will be matched by the Morrisons Foundation, so that takes us to £1,060.”

Activities on the days included Bric-a-Brac stall, an arms of steel competition, a malester challenge, a donut challenge and a lucky dip stall.

Sue Ryder is the stores charity partner for 2016, the charity provides hospice and neurological care for people facing life-changing diagnosis.

The charity also provides emotional support for the patients families.