It’s OK to talk and reach out for help

When life seems overwhelming, reach out for help and support.

That’s the message from the Samaritans in the wake of Saturday’s World Suicide Prevention Day.

This year’s theme is ‘Connect, communicate, care’ and they’re particularly keen to let men know it’s OK to talk.

Rugby player Luke Ambler created and founded Andy’s Man Club after his brother-in-law committed suicide.

He said: “We didn’t know anything was wrong and then he took his own life.

“If you’re struggling to cope, take that first step – talk to someone, ring the Samaritans, speak to your GP. Your life matters.”

> Call Samaritans free on 116 123.