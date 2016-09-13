Kensworth is full of colour

The day may have been dismal outside but visitors to Kensworth Village Hall’s annual flower and vegetable show were met with a dazzlingly colourful display inside.

And although the number of exhibits was down on last year, the standard was high with judges commenting favourably on everything from flower arranging to front gardens.

This year’s categories also included cookery and photography.

Three-year-old Robert Mumford won an award for his very imaginative penguin, fashioned from a marrow.

Awards for the best maintained allotments went to Peter and Marjorie Lynn as well as John and Maria Silva while the trophy for the best front garden was maintained by previous winners Brian and Mel Davis.

The event was sponsored by Ashtons Property Services and branch manager Nick Wearmouth presented the awards.

The grand finale was a produce auction and sale.

Spokesman David Manton said: “The organisers are so grateful to everyone who attended the event, as well as those who provided the raffle prizes or who helped with the many tasks required on the day.