Lisa’s marathon effort for Willow

Dunstable mum-of-two Lisa Langford, 37, is putting her best foot forward for Herts-based charity Willow.

She’s taking part in the Willow 10km run at Hatfield House on Sunday (October 2).

It’s her way of saying thank you for their support after she was diagnosed with breast cancer just 10 days before Christmas last year.

Willlow organised a special day in London for Lisa and her family - husband Adam and sons Luke, five, and nine-year-old Jake. They saw The Lion King and had a meal at the Rainforest Cafe.

Lisa, of Kensworth, said: “It gave us all something to look forward to. I wanted to treat my boys who had been through so much seeing their mum so poorly. It was magical and the children were spellbound - and it put a spring in my step before chemotherapy.”

> To sponsor Lisa visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/purpleparkrun