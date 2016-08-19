Lotto joy as two groups receive funding boosts

Two Dunstable organisations have benefitted from the Big Lottery Fund which was shared among groups across the East of England.

My Lifestyle Community Interest Company and Hadrian Academy will both receive funding for their individual projects.

Nearly £2.9 million was split to help organisations improve their local communities and the lives of people most in need.

My Lifestyle Community Interest Company is a not for profit organisation made up of professionals, project workers, apprentices, volunteers and beneficiaries.

They aim to educate and empower the most vulnerable families by providing workshops on healthy living for families and motivating those looking for work.

The organisation, based at The Incuba, was granted £10,000 for its Effective Parenting Skills Course.

They will use the funding to deliver an effective course providing support for children, parents and families going through family break ups and divorce.

Hadrian Academy was granted £7,270 for its Sports Equality project.

The school will use the funding to run weekly extracurricular sports sessions for students, this will provide activities to improve physical health and wellbeing and reduce antisocial behaviour out of school hours.

Lyn Cole, Big Lottery Fund England grant making director, said: “Whether it is supporting parents and their children to address anger and substance abuse issues or helping older people remain active and involved within their local community, these projects will make a huge difference to the lives of many.

“They are excellent examples of local people working together to help others in their community to build on the skills they have and maximise their potential.”

For more information on funding available, go to: www.biglotteryfund.org.uk/funding