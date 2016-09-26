Luton artist to exhibit at Mayfair’s 45 Park Lane

Luton artist Lhouette will be artist in residence at the Dorchester in Park Lane next year

Luton-born pop-art star Lhouette – real name Ciaran Robinson – has been invited to exhibit his work with the iconic Dorchester collection at the hotel in London’s Mayfair.

The two-month residency will open in February and will revisit many of his innovate pieces from the last five years, alongside a host of new inspirations.

The selection committee for the 45 Park Lane exhibition includes Damien Hirst and Sir Peter Blake, who have both previously featured at the venue.

