Luton artist to exhibit at Mayfair’s 45 Park Lane

Luton-born pop-art star Lhouette – real name Ciaran Robinson – has been invited to exhibit his work with the iconic Dorchester collection at the hotel in London’s Mayfair.

The two-month residency will open in February and will revisit many of his innovate pieces from the last five years, alongside a host of new inspirations.

The selection committee for the 45 Park Lane exhibition includes Damien Hirst and Sir Peter Blake, who have both previously featured at the venue.