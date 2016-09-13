Luton North to join Houghton in proposed boundary changes

A new constituency of Luton North and Houghton has been put forward in the Boundary Commission review of constituencies across England which was published today.

The plans are part of reforms which would see the House of Commons reduce from 650 MPs to 600. A public consultation is now under way and final proposals, which aim to equalise the number of voters in each constituency, will not be made until 2018.

Although Houghton is being added to Luton North, the proposals also see Luton South gaining Barnfield ward from Luton North.

Luton South has also had Caddington ward added to it after being removed from South West Beds.

Meanwhile South West Beds has potentially gained Aspley and Woburn, Toddington, and Barton-le-Clay from the Mid Beds consituency.

A public hearing on the changes will be held at Luton Town Hall, George Street, Luton LU1 2BQ on Monday, November 7 – Tuesday, November 8.

The proposed breakdown of wards in each constituency:

Luton North and Houghton – Houghton Hall, Parkside, Tithe Farm, Bramingham, Challney, Icknield, Leagrave, Lewsey, Limbury, Northwell, Saints, Sundon Park.

Luton South – Caddington, Barnfield, Biscot, Crawley, Dallow, Farley, High Town, Round Green, South Luton, Stopsley, Wigmore.

South West Beds – Aspley and Woburn, Barton-le-Clay, all Dunstable wards, Eaton Bray, Heath and Reach, Leighton Buzzard/Linslade wards, Toddington.