Luton schoolboy trek raises £900 for Foodbank

A 10-year-old schoolboy covered 87 miles of the Ridgeway National Trail, raising an impressive £900 for Luton Foodbank in the process.
Dirk Withnail – a Year Six pupil at St Matthew’s Primary School – took six days to complete the summer trek.
He said: “It’s ridiculous that in a world where so much is spent on mobile phones, there are people struggling to eat.
“This is the reason I think charities such as the Foodbank do such a great job.”
His proud parents attended a special ceremony at the school where he was honoured by his teachers and classmates and presented with a trophy.
Dad Greg, who accompanied him on the Trail, said there may have been a personal reason behind his son’s choice of charity.
He explained: “A few years ago we were in a massive amount of trouble as a family and we used the Foodbank. I think that experience stuck with Dirk.” He added: “He has always been an extremely generous young lad who would happily give to charity and we are immensely proud of him.”
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.