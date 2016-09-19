Luton War Memorial to be refurbished

Major restoration work has begun on one of the town’s most striking landmarks, the Luton War Memorial, thanks to a grant from the War Memorials Trust.

It will include cleaning the statue and memorial, redefining the lettering and temporarily dismantling some of the 96-year-old structure. Costs are expected to be in the region of £30,000.

The refurbishment will be carried out in two stages, with a break for this year’s Remembrance Day ceremonies.

Built in 1922 and a Grade 2 listed building since 1982, the War Memorial was designed by Sir Reginald Blomfield. The body of the monument is inscribed on four sides with the names of 1,286 dead of World War One and the podium is decorated with the town’s coat of arms and wreaths.

The 8 ft tall Peace statue was sculpted from bronze by Sir Hamo Thorneycroft.