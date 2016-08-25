Manshead’s GCSE record results in English/Maths

Students at Manshead School have again enjoyed great success in their GCSE exams with a record 59% achieving A*-C grades in English and Maths.

Headteacher, Jim Parker said: “I am delighted that the students have been so successful – their hard work and effort has really paid off.

“The students and their parents should be proud of their achievements – the school certainly is.’

“Getting a good set of GCSEs is so important as it allows students to follow their chosen courses in the sixth form or at college. We are looking forward to the majority of our students returning to our sixth form where hopefully they will emulate the success of the students who got their A-level results last week.

“We are very pleased with our English results which have increased by over 10%, particularly as this year has seen English results fall nationally.”