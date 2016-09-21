Morrisons give a helping hand to Families United Network

Morrisons Foundation presented a cheque for £5,684 to Families United Network to help with the work they do in the community.

Paul Richardson, manager of the Houghton Regis branch, visited the charity at its base at Britannia Estates, Luton, to present the cheque.

The charity supports children and young people with disabilities and additional needs, through the programme they can go on trips, take part in clubs and it helps them gain confidence to access new activities for the first time.

The charity contacted the Morrisons Foundation to ask for a donation to help with the work they do and days out they organise.

Mr Richardson was joined by the stores’s community champion, Sandra Gibb. They took a tour of the charity’s base and were shown where different activities take place.

He said: “We are proud to support our local community. We want to support local charities because that makes a big difference within the community.”

Nazma Miah, Short Breaks coordinator, runs the clubs for the young people at the organisation, she said: “The money will be used towards holiday clubs, we encourage the whole family to get involved with these.

“We moved into this building a year ago and have transformed the hall into an activity centre with different themed rooms at the back.

“There is a walk-in sensory room, arts and crafts, soft play and an animal room, which was recently sponsored by Woburn Safari Park.

“We are always trying to broaden our services, we already have clubs for young people, a Saturday club, holiday clubs, but we are always trying to do more, that is why donations like this from Morrisons really help us and we are really grateful.”

For more information about the work Families United Network does in Bedfordshire, visit: http://familiesunitednetwork.org.uk/