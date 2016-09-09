New boss for School Trust

The Shared Learning Trust has a new chief executive.

Cathy Barr has been Principal of the Stockwood Park Academy in Luton for the last five years.

She grew up in Harpenden, and went to school in St Albans. She has almost 25 years’ teaching experience under her belt, qualifying in 1993 and joining the team at Stockwood Park (then the Barnfield South Academy) in 2009.

Ms Barr (pictured) said of her appointment: “I am thrilled to have been appointed CEO of the Shared Learning Trust.

“I care passionately about the students we teach and will do all I can to ensure each and every child, from the age of 2 to 18, gets the best possible care and education in our academies”.

Cathy’s interests outside the classroom include martial arts: she has a black belt in Tang Soo Do, a Korean martial art.

She added: “I am looking forward to leading the Trust into a new period of growth and development, working with staff, students and parents to ensure the Trust is the best that it can be. I’m determined to ensure our academies continue to go from strength to strength through great teaching and the dedication and commitment of staff and students alike”.

The Shared Learning Trust has Stockwood Park Academy, Chalk Hills Academy, The Studio School, The Vale Academy in Dunstable and The Linden Academy in its portfolio.