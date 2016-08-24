New support group for women in Dunstable

A new support group for women recovering fro ndug addiction and alcohol misuse will open in Dunstable next week.

PINK Positive is a group for women in recovery from alcohol or drug misuse and women affected by partners or family members with drugs’ issues.

Support, Advice, Mentoring and Advocacy Service (SAMAS) is bringing the new group to the town.

Paul Cheshire, SAMAS coordinator, said: “We’ll be running a range of friendly sessions designed to boost self-esteem and confidence, but each week we’ll also be putting on different activities from handicrafts to nail extension sessions and hairdressing.”

>The group will be running every Tuesday from 11am till 12.30pm at The Methodist Church Hall for the next ten weeks.