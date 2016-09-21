Officers transported woman in labour in the nick of time for a very special delivery!

A woman avoided giving birth in the back of a crowded car with just minutes to spare thanks to the help of two police officers.

Kirsty Flynn, of Wardown Crescent, Luton, was being driven to hospital by her mum, Joy, when her contractions got closer together along Beechwood Road.

Having got stuck in traffic, Joy noticed a British Transport Police van in the queue and asked them if they could help get her daughter to the hospital as she was about to give birth.

The officers got Kirsty in the van, put on the blue lights and took her to Luton and Dunstable Hospital through the traffic.

Of Thursday’s drama, Kirsty said: “My first two labours were quick so I knew once my waters broke and the pain started it wouldn’t be long.

“I got one pain at 11.20am and then the next one about 10 minutes later. We got the car to go to the hospital. There was me, my two sons and the two nans, it was very crowded.

“When we were driving to the hospital the pains got closer to one minute apart, that was when mum saw the police van, I was trying to push the head out.

“When we got to the hospital one of the officers ran in and got me a wheelchair and the other one was helping to calm me.

“It all happened really quickly, they got me a bed and after two pushes my son had arrived.

“I was told that from we arrived until he was born, it was only six minutes.

“Coby was born at 12.06pm and weighed 5lb 13, he was three weeks early, we are both home now and he is doing well, he is like a little doll.

“I can’t thank the officers enough, they were amazing, if they had not taken me I would have given birth in the car on the crowded back seat.”

The 31-year-old is also mother to five-year-old Harley and two-year-old Kairo.

Joy rang the control room at Bedfordshire Police later on Thursday afternoon to thank the officers for their help.

She said: “Kirsty was very distressed and was saying that she wanted to push and was feeling faint, when I looked at her in my rear view mirror she didn’t look well at all.

“I am grateful for their help, it was difficult to concentrate on my driving while she was in distress in the back, and I didn’t want her two other children to see her like that.

“People nowadays are too quick to make complaints when things are not right regarding the police but are more reluctant to give praise when they receive help. Manners cost nothing and I like to give credit where it’s due.”

Bedfordshire Police posted a message congratulating the new mum on it’s Facebook page: “The two officers escorted the vehicle to Luton and Dunstable Hospital, where the woman’s daughter gave birth to a healthy baby boy just six minutes later.

“The new grandmother later phoned our Force Control Room to let us know. Congratulations!”

PC David Spooner, of British Transport Police, said: “It was our absolute pleasure to help transport Ms Flynn to hospital whilst she was in labour.

“We are pleased we were able to help get mum and baby to the hospital safely and we’re thrilled they are both doing well.

“Every cop joins the job to help people but I never expected I’d be helping a mum in labour.

“Congratulations from everyone at British Transport Police!”