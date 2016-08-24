Olympic Bronze medallist dives in at Inspire

Olympic Bronze medallist Daniel Goodfellow will be meeting keen divers at Inspire: Luton Sports Village on Saturday at the free diving event, Dive in!.

Inspire is hosting the free event to encourage more people in Luton to get active and celebrate Team GB’s achievements at the Rio 2016 Games.

The synchronised diver, who won Bronze with Tom Daley at the Olympics, will be meeting visitors between 12pm and 2pm, he will then take part in a demonstration with Luton Diving Club.

Divers will then have the chance to take part in a taster diving session from 2.30pm till 4pm.

The event is part of I Am Team GB, a nationwide campaign that has inspired thousands of UK clubs to open their doors to new participants.

Daniel’s former coach Sam Buck, is the diving development officer for Active Luton, he said: “We are so pleased to give Luton the opportunity to be part of I Am Team GB’s nationwide celebration of sport.

“And we’re delighted to host one of our recent Olympic heroes who will be available for pictures and to show off his medal.”

The campaign is organised by ITV and The National Lottery, working with the British Olympic Association, UK Sport and supported by Join In to inspire the public to take part in sport.