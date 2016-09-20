Perfect end to summer of music

Flags, bowlers and flashing headgear were out in force for the finale of Dunstable’s Summer of Music.

Despite a rainy forecast, families and friends gathered with their picnics and rugs, on Priory Meadow, in the view of the Priory Church of St Peter and the award winning Priory Gardens for “Proms in the Park”.

The Dunstable Town Band got the evening off to a great start despite the weather but as if on cue the rain stopped and out stepped BBC’s 3 Counties Radio Gareth Lloyd to introduce the evening’s big screen event.

It was a spectacular evening of world class music in a beautiful open-air setting, as night fell

During the interval, the ever increasing crowd was entertained by West End singer Leanne Church.

The evening culminated with the traditional sing-along followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

It rounds off a summer of music at the park, all organised by Dunstable Town Council.