Proud to make posy for Keech

A florist was proud to make a posy to give to the Duchess of Cambridge when she visited Keech Hospice in August.

Amy Richardson, 27, of Dunstable, was asked by Keech to design and make the posy for the special day when the royal couple visited.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took a tour of the hospice and unveiled a special plaque to mark 25 years of Keech.

The former Queensbury pupil set up the family run florist, The Daisy Chain, in Lowther Road, with her mum.

She said: “I felt proud that Keech asked me to design and make the posy.

“It was an honour to make something that was given to the Duchess of Cambridge.

“I was given a colour theme to use, purple, the colour of Keech. I looked at different flowers that are in season and thought about what would look good together.

“It didn’t take too long to make once I knew what flowers I wanted to use and the arrangement. ”

The posy is made up of purple calla lillies, freesias and hydrangeas, it is held together with a silver ribbon.