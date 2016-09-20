Psychic night to raise money for Kids In Action

A psychic night for Kids In Action

Kids In Action Children’s Charity is inviting people to join them on Thursday for an evening of clairvoyance with psychic medium Denise Newman.

The money raised on the night will help the charity provide sporting and social activities for children with disabilities and special needs.

Doors open at 7pm at the charity base, Unit 25, Apex Business Park.

To book tickets call: 01582477762.

