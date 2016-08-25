Queensbury - another great set of GCSEs

Queensbury Academy’s students have been celebrating another great set of results with many students achieving the top grades across all subjects.

Those achieving 5 good GCSE passes including English and Maths has gone up by 10% from last year which has meant that students have secured their 6th form, college and apprenticeship places. Results in many of the subject areas were exceptional including English where over 80% of students gained a C grade or higher.

The Academy would like to recognise the continued support by staff and the resilience of the students who have worked tirelessly together to achieve these amazing outcomes. Some of the top performers were:

Abigail Walker-Spiers 5A*s and 4As

Katie Connor 5A*s and 3As

Ryan Reeves 3 A*s and 2As plus a B in A level Creative Writing

Sam Neale 2 A*s and 4 As plus a B in A level Creative Writing

Sophie Bleaney 1Distinction *, 2A*s and 8As

Maya Thanky 1Distinction *, 2A*s and 7As