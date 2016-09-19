Reaching the roof of Africa for charity

There were times on the ascent of Kilimanjaro that Luton sports therapy student Nikhil Dodhia, 20, didn’t think he’d be able to complete his charity challenge in aid of Childreach International.

The former Luton Sixth Form pupil from Leagrave recalled: “I wasn’t feeling right, partly because I’d overpacked my bag which had doubled its weight.

“I struggled to eat and became very emotional because I wondered if I was capable of reaching the summit.”

He added: “It was easily the toughest thing I’ve ever done. It was an awesome experience and a very special achievement reaching the rooftop of Africa.”

His group said he was ‘inspirational’ and their guide called him ‘a big simba (lion) in a little simba’s body.’ Nikhil said: “I didn’t know anyone when I signed up but my team of 31 became very close in the 16 days we were together and we’ll definitely stay in contact.”

> So far he’s raised £2,940 for the charity. Sponsor him at https://mydonation.bt.com/fundraisers/nikhildodhia