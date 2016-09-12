Robbery in Dunstable town centre

Witnesses are being sought to a robbery which took place in Dunstable’s Court Drive at around 10.30pm on Saturday night.

The victim was attacked in a wooded area shortly after leaving a nearby club, by two men who stole his mobile phone. The victim tried to chase the offenders but they made off.

The men are both described as black and were wearing dark clothing.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information relating to it, to contact police on 101 quoting the reference JD/37042/2016.