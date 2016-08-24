Royal couple’s first stop is to Bute Mills on visit to Luton

The crowds gathered on the streets as Luton welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Bute Mills.

They spent the morning seeing the work local organisations do with young people, focusing on mental health and emotional wellbeing.

The royal couple will be taken on a tour of the building that reopened in April, it is the new home for national youth charity Youthscape.

The next stop for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is a meeting with CHUMS, a mental and emotional wellbeing service for children and young people.